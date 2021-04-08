Two vehicle collision stalls Springfield Road traffic

Emergency crews responded to Springfield and Ambrosi Road around 1:15 p.m.

A two-vehicle collision is slowing traffic on Springfield Road on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Springfield and Ambrosi Road around 1:30 p.m.

#Kelowna RCMP are on the scene of a motor vehicle incident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Springfield Road and Ambrosi Road. The front of one vehicle sustained critical damage. Both cars have been towed. One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries pic.twitter.com/aIWQkeYETt — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) April 8, 2021

The collision appears to have happened in the centre turning lane along Springfield.

One woman was placed in an ambulance and appears to be heading to the hospital for treatment.

A tow truck is on scene and the collision should be cleared shortly.

