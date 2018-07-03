Two-vehicle collison on Cooper Road slows traffic

A crash between two cars at near Orchard Plaza and Orchard Park Mall summons RCMP and ambulance

Kelowna RCMP and medical personnel were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon near Orchard Plaza.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. when one car attempted to cross Cooper Road from Orchard Plaza to Orchard Park Mall. The driver of the second car, travelling southbound on Cooper towards Springfield Road, was said to be unable to avoid the collision.

Both cars sustained damage as the result of the crash.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time but one of the occupants was seen pressing a bag of ice to his neck.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Farmhouse on Kelowna’s Brent Grist Mill site lost to fire
Next story
B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

Just Posted

Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

The event kicks off this Friday

Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

Esa Carriere, 23, died after being stabbed during an altercation downtown July 1

Kelowna woman crowned Miss Teen Interior

Priyaali Kanti is bringing home a crown and sash

West Kelowna RCMP look for suspect

The suspects took over 24 coin boxes

Police searching for answers after body is found in West Kelowna

The body of Donald James Irvine was found near Bartley Road

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

Penticton RCMP searches for missing person

Few details available, but police seeking grey Toyota FJ Cruiser with licence plate 725 SDA

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

Okanagan Nation talks healing from residential schools

Former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair Murray Sinclair keynote speaker at Penticton event

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

Hergott: Tackling the ‘lawyer up’ issue

Paul Hergott discusses the BC Lions streaker and his injuries post defensive back hit

Most Read