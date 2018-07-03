Two-vehicle collison on Cooper Road slows traffic

A crash between two cars at near Orchard Plaza and Orchard Park Mall summons RCMP and ambulance

Kelowna RCMP and medical personnel were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon near Orchard Plaza.

The crash occurred at about 1:45 p.m. when one car attempted to cross Cooper Road from Orchard Plaza to Orchard Park Mall. The driver of the second car, travelling southbound on Cooper towards Springfield Road, was said to be unable to avoid the collision.

Both cars sustained damage as the result of the crash.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time but one of the occupants was seen pressing a bag of ice to his neck.

