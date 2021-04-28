Two-vehicle crash at Banks and Highway 97 N

A two-vehicle collision is blocking the right turning lane of Banks Road at Highway 97 North.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

It appears a red SUV rear-ended a black SUV, neither vehicle sustained significant damage. According to fire crews on the scene, there were no major injuries to those involved.

Traffic is slow going in the southbound lanes of Highway 97.

Kelowna fire crews and paramedics responded to a motor vehicle incident involving two cars at the intersection of Banks Road and Harvey Avenue. One of the cars was rear ended but sustained minor damages. No major injuries reported. #kelowna pic.twitter.com/t2dNUtzy8j — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) April 28, 2021

READ MORE: Car flees Kelowna RCMP, later found abandoned with drugs, shotgun inside

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP find storage locker full of stolen bikes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crash