Two vehicles collided in the intersection of Clifton Road and Mountain Avenue around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

One of the vehicles involved, a Mazda is missing the front of the car from the crash.

A fire truck and the City of Kelowna are on scene. There are no injuries to report.

READ MORE: Small Shop Saturday returns today to Downtown Kelowna

READ MORE: Peachland pig sanctuary opens its doors to public

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashKelowna