Two-vehicle crash at Gellatly and Boucherie in West Kelowna

First responders on the scene

A two-vehicle collision occurred at Gellatly Rd. and Boucherie Rd. in West Kelowna at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

A spill appears to be on the roadway. One vehicle involved may need to be towed from the scene.

RCMP, ambulance and fire are all on the scene.

It is unknown if any injuries occurred. Traffic may be backed up through the area.

