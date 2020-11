Traffic is backed up in both directions on Harvey

A two-vehicle collision is blocking Harvey Avenue and Spall Road, in Kelowna. The incident happened just before 11 a.m., Thursday.

Traffic is backed up in both directions of Harvey.

The left turning lane onto Harvey from Spall is blocked by a black pickup truck and grey SUV.

BC Ambulance is on the scene, it’s unclear if there were any injuries.

