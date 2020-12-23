Two-vehicle crash blocks Leckie and Baron

Traffic is slow going in the area

A two-vehicle crash is blocking Leckie Road and Baron Road, causing traffic delays in the area.

Emergency crews are on scene directing single altering lanes at the intersection of Leckie and Baron.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m., Tuesday, and involved an SUV and a truck.

One of the occupants involved reportedly suffered a spinal injury and the door of the SUV had to be cut off to remove the victim. The person was then placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Road conditions were reportedly icy at the time of the crash.

