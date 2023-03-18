UPDATE: Lanes reopen after 2-vehicle crash in Kelowna causes havoc on Springfield Road

Update (3:25 p.m.)
Westbound lanes on Springfield Road in Kelowna have reopened following a two-vehicle crash, Saturday, March, 18.
The scene has since been cleared.
Vehicles were forced to turn right on Leckie Road, as a result of the incident.
Original (3 p.m.)
A two-vehicle crash in Kelowna is slowing down traffic at Springfield Road on Saturday afternoon, March 18.
Breaking – #Kelownaâs Springfield Road is currently closed westbound due to a two vehicle crash. One person has been take to Kelowna General Hospital @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/i6vlwgCgkm
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) March 18, 2023
Kelowna Fire, RCMP, and ambulance are on scene between Durnin and Leckie Road, as of 3 p.m.
Traffic going westbound on Springfield Road has slowed considerably and lanes are fully closed.
Vehicles near the scene are being forced to turn on Leckie Road, as a result of the incident.
It is unknown if any injuries were sustained but one person was seen being attended to by paramedics.
Both vehicles have been towed away.