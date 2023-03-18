UPDATE: Lanes reopen after 2-vehicle crash in Kelowna causes havoc on Springfield Road

A two-vehicle crash at Springfield Road between Leckie and Durnin Road is stalling traffic on Saturday, March 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Traffic in the area stalled considerably at 3 p.m.

Update (3:25 p.m.)

Westbound lanes on Springfield Road in Kelowna have reopened following a two-vehicle crash, Saturday, March, 18.

The scene has since been cleared.

Vehicles were forced to turn right on Leckie Road, as a result of the incident.

Original (3 p.m.)

A two-vehicle crash in Kelowna is slowing down traffic at Springfield Road on Saturday afternoon, March 18.

Kelowna Fire, RCMP, and ambulance are on scene between Durnin and Leckie Road, as of 3 p.m.

Traffic going westbound on Springfield Road has slowed considerably and lanes are fully closed.

Vehicles near the scene are being forced to turn on Leckie Road, as a result of the incident.

It is unknown if any injuries were sustained but one person was seen being attended to by paramedics.

Both vehicles have been towed away.

