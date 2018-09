One person was treated for minor injures this morning following a collision

Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle collision in West Kelowna, Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses the vehicle rear-ended another vehicle near Ross Road and Applegreen Road about 9 a.m.

One person was suffered minor injuries and was overseen by BC Ambulance.

The road was blocked for sometime while emergency crews remained on scene.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

