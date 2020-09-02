Two vehicle crash on Benvoulin Road sends SUV onto its side

Traffic is slow going in the area

UPDATE: 3:23 p.m.

Two tow trucks are now in the area to clean up the scene.

——

A two-vehicle crash on Benvoulin Road forced a large black SUV to flip on its side.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. near Fisher Road when a Jeep SUV and a larger SUV collided.

All occupants are reportedly out of the vehicle. According to a witness, a person driving the Jeep went to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown. The status of the other vehicle’s driver is also unknown.

Traffic along Benvoulin is slow going in both directions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory
Next story
B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

Just Posted

Two vehicle crash on Benvoulin Road sends SUV onto its side

Traffic is slow going in the area

Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory

Inventory struggling to keep up with demand, real estate board says

Lake Country RV dealer raises more than $100K for local charities

Voyager RV Centre in Lake Country spent the last year and a half donating to several B.C., Okanagan charities

UPDATE: RCMP canvassing Pooley Road for evidence related to Sunday afternoon homicide

A shooting incident happened in the area on Sunday, Aug. 30

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

104 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at Surrey hospital

Langley hospital coronavirus outbreak declared over

B.C. non-profit launches free social and emotional learning program for educators

The 12-week care kit by Calmversation Learning Foundation aims to support educators in easing students’ transition back to school

B.C. government undermines information rights: privacy commissioner

B.C.’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act sets 30 business days for the government to respond to information requests

Interior Health reports five new cases of COVID-19

Eighteen cases are active and on isolation; no one in hospital across the region

COLUMN: Protecting the privacy of Canadians

Personal information in the government is not as secure as it should be

Mother in Vancouver Island hit-and-run killed on 11th wedding anniversary

Trevor Blogg speaks on the tragic death of his wife, Katie

Vernon police nab 3 after stolen car crashes

In attempts to evade police, suspects drove around block and crashed into parked car on 34th Street

COVID-19: B.C. sales, carbon tax payments must be paid by Sept. 30

Employer health tax payments delayed to end of 2020

Juvenile eagle finds its wings at Salmon Arm wharf

Eagle spent almost two months at rehabilitation centre after leaving nest too early

Most Read