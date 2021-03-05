UPDATE: Kelowna woman arrested after alleged erratic driving, suspected impairment

UPDATE: 1:49 p.m.
Kelowna RCMP have confirmed their presence was due to a suspected impaired driver.
Police responded in force after receiving multiple reports of an erratic driver traveling south on Hwy 97 N, near McCurdy Road.
Officers located a Dodge Durango near the intersection of Hwy 33 and Hwy 97 N.
“The driver, a 38-year-old female from the Kelowna area, was arrested at scene,” stated Kelowna RCMP Cst. Solana Paré.
“Preliminary findings indicate that impairment may be a factor. There was no injuries reported and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.”
UPDATE: 12:59 p.m.
More than five RCMP vehicles are blocking Highway 97.
Witnesses first thought there had been a two vehicle collision on Highway 97 at Banks Road, about 12:30 p.m.
However, it appears there is only one vehicle involved in a reported police incident.
A woman, who was driving a black SUV with Manitoba license plates, was arrested at the scene.
Officers could be seen searching the vehicle and pouring out what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol.
More to come.
ORIGINAL:
A two-vehicle crash is blocking the left turning lane on Highway 97 at Banks Road.
The collision happened just before 12:30 p.m., Friday.
Three RCMP cruisers are on scene investigating the incident.
Those involved did not appear to need medical assistance.
Traffic is backed up headed south on Highway 97.
