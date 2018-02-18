-Image: Warren Henderson

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on highway in Kelowna

A collision between two cars on Sunday morning at the corner of Highway 97 and Highway 33

Emergency crews were called to scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday at the corner of Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna.

The cars crashed near the intersection at around 9:2o a.m, causing traffic delays while the Kelowna Fire Department tended to the scene.

An ambulance crew also responded to the call, but there were no reports of serious injury.

Drivers on Kelowna streets experienced some slippery conditions on Sunday, after a heavy snowfall landed on the Central Okanagan Saturday during the day and overnight.

There remains a chance of snow today with winds gusting from 30 to 50 km/h this afternoon.

Environment Canada forecast.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Body of missing skier found
Next story
RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

Just Posted

DRAWL searches for Okanagan Valley accent

UBC study wants to hear from Okanagan residents

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on highway in Kelowna

A collision between two cars on Sunday morning at the corner of Highway 97 and Highway 33

Hodge: Welcome back Ben but about your leader

Charlie Hodge’s weekly column look at the Kelowna West byelection

Kelowna Lantern Festival kicks off Chinese New Year

The eighth annual Lantern Festival was held Saturday night

Popular stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News highlights popular stories from the week

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP seeking missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka, 19, was last seen leaving a party on Burfield Drive Friday night

Southern Interior receives as much as 30cm of snow

Environment Canada report shows deep snow in the wake of storm

UPDATE: Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Vees lose to Rivermen

First period proves costly in 5-3 loss to Rivermen.

B.C. mom whose two sons overdosed urges doctors to check prescription history

Both sons overdoses after being prescribed opioids

B.C. VIEWS: Subsidy supercluster settles in B.C.

Ottawa, Victoria add to their overlapping ‘innovation’ budgets

Warriors rally for win over Grizzlies

West Kelowna scored five times in the third period Saturday at LePage Place to beat Victoria

Most Read