Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on highway in Kelowna

A collision between two cars on Sunday morning at the corner of Highway 97 and Highway 33

Emergency crews were called to scene of a two-vehicle collision Sunday at the corner of Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna.

The cars crashed near the intersection at around 9:2o a.m, causing traffic delays while the Kelowna Fire Department tended to the scene.

An ambulance crew also responded to the call, but there were no reports of serious injury.

Drivers on Kelowna streets experienced some slippery conditions on Sunday, after a heavy snowfall landed on the Central Okanagan Saturday during the day and overnight.

There remains a chance of snow today with winds gusting from 30 to 50 km/h this afternoon.

Environment Canada forecast.

