Incident was reported to police shortly after 10 a.m.

Two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at Leckie Road on Sept. 11, 2019. (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle crash along Highway 97.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 10 a.m., near Leckie Road.

No major backups were reported on Highway 97. Southbound traffic along Leckie was blocked.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.