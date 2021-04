Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 12:30 p.m.

Kelowna emergency crews attending a two-vehicle collision at KLO Road and Gordon Drive on Sunday, April 4. (Contributed)

A two-vehicle collision stalled Kelowna traffic near the intersection of KLO Road and Gordon Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m.

A witness on scene said the involved vehicles were blocking southbound traffic on Gordon Drive.

READ MORE: 3 Central Okanagan grocery stores report positive COVID-19 cases

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash