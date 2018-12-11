Update: Two-vehicle crash triggers rollover in Rutland

A SUV landed on its roof after a driver reportedly ran a red light.

Update: 3:15 p.m.

RCMP confirm that emergency personnel were called to Rutland Road and McCurdy Road at 1:47 p.m. Dec. 11 for a rollover collision in the intersection.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says residents inside nearby homes heard the loud crash and rushed outside to investigate.

“A silver Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Rutland Road when it collided in the intersection with a blue Honda CRV, which had been eastbound on McCurdy Road at the time,” explains O’Donaghey. “The force of the collision caused the Honda SUV to overturn.”

Occupants of both vehicles were looked over by paramedics for relatively minor injuries, and have since been released at the scene by the BC Ambulance Service.

“Witnesses told police that the driver of the Chevrolet sedan may have failed to stop for a red light at the intersection, which is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash,” adds O’Donaghey

—-

Updated: 2:20 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash and rollover has stalled traffic at McCurdy Road and Rutland Road North.

Witnesses on scene report an elderly woman driving a silver sedan ran a red light crashing into a blue SUV, triggering it to roll onto its roof.

The driver of the silver sedan was taken to hospital by ambulance, her condition is unknown.

The male driver of the blue SUV is believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

Details are limited at this time.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Image: Mackenzie Britton