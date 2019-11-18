Two-vehicle Okanagan crash ‘looks worse than it is’

Nobody injured in Vernon accident that happened just before 5 p.m. in middle of city

Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle collision in the 2800 block of 45th Street in Vernon shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. (Jennifer Smith - Black Press)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision within the City of Vernon late Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of 45th Street shortly before 5 p.m.

A Morning Star reporter on the scene said the motor-vehicle incident “looks worse than it is,” and that everyone involved is OK.

There are no road closures in effect.

As of this writing, police and a tow truck were still on-scene.

