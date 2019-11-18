Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle collision in the 2800 block of 45th Street in Vernon shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. (Jennifer Smith - Black Press)

Two-vehicle Okanagan crash ‘looks worse than it is’

Nobody injured in Vernon accident that happened just before 5 p.m. in middle of city

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision within the City of Vernon late Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of 45th Street shortly before 5 p.m.

A Morning Star reporter on the scene said the motor-vehicle incident “looks worse than it is,” and that everyone involved is OK.

READ MORE: Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

There are no road closures in effect.

As of this writing, police and a tow truck were still on-scene.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police watchdog investigating death of South Okanagan man following attempted arrest
Next story
Petition launched against location of new West Kelowna firehall

Just Posted

Downtown Kelowna Library sponsors Sugarplum Ball

The Sugarplumball is part of the OUT in the Valley festival in November

Joe Rich firefighters raise thousands of dollars for food bank

Joe Rich firefighters out in full force last Sunday to raise money for 15th annual community food drive

Lake Country burglars on the loose after attempted robbery

Two masked individuals tried to empty the Turtle Bay Pub’s ATM on Monday morning

Canadian car crash victims to be honoured at Kelowna event

Not-for-profit “One Crash is Too Many” will be hosting event at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Orchard Parking Mall lot

Petition launched against location of new West Kelowna firehall

A Lakeview Heights resident has started an online petition

RCMP cut free activists chained to Kelowna bank, placed under arrest

The group is protesting Interior Savings Credit Union’s support of Kelowna Ribfest

Two-vehicle Okanagan crash ‘looks worse than it is’

Nobody injured in Vernon accident that happened just before 5 p.m. in middle of city

Police watchdog investigating death of South Okanagan man following attempted arrest

Man is said to have died of head injuries on Nov. 14

Kamloops woman sues Armstrong IPE for Slingshot mishap

Woman claims ride gone wrong caused injury, loss of wages and other damages

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Alleged drunk driver survives crash into Kettle River

The crash happened Saturday near Grand Forks

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

Inner Peace Movement comes to Kelowna

Philip Ponchet will give two talks on Nov. 26

Most Read