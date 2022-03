The crash happened at Highway 97 and Ross Road

Just after 10 p.m. Thursday, a pick-up truck and a mini-van collided at the intersection of Highway 97 and Ross Road in West Kelowna.

Highway 97 was closed northbound.

Injuries were involved but the severity is yet to be determined.

RCMP, two firetrucks, and paramedics were all on scene. Two tow trucks arrived and took away the crashed vehicles.

car crashKelowna