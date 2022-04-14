Two vehicles collide Wednesday night at Gordon and Casorso

Two vehicles collided Wednesday night in what was described by a witness as a high-impact crash at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Casorso Road.
A pick up truck and a BMW were involved and towed away.
The truck lost its rear passenger tire and the tailgate was hanging off while the BMW’s front end had significant damage.
Kelowna RCMP and the fire department were on scene. Injuries from the crash are unknown.
