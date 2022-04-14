(Photo - Melissa Campbell)

(Photo - Melissa Campbell)

Two vehicles collide Wednesday night at Gordon and Casorso

Injuries from the collision are unknown

Two vehicles collided Wednesday night in what was described by a witness as a high-impact crash at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Casorso Road.

A pick up truck and a BMW were involved and towed away.

The truck lost its rear passenger tire and the tailgate was hanging off while the BMW’s front end had significant damage.

(Photo - Melissa Campbell)
(Photo - Melissa Campbell)

Kelowna RCMP and the fire department were on scene. Injuries from the crash are unknown.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s co-chair of B.C. Urban Mayor’s Caucus mostly happy with federal budget

READ MORE: ‘A sombre anniversary’: black balloons honour Interior Health’s overdose victims

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashKelowna

Previous story
Ex-Alberta justice minister found in contempt of court for defamation-threat letter
Next story
Abbotsford couple back in Romania to help Ukrainian refugees after ‘miracle’ recovery

Just Posted

(Photo: Lakesider Brewing Co/Facebook)
West Kelowna’s Lakesider Brewing surpasses goal for Ukraine fundraiser

(Photo - Melissa Campbell)
Two vehicles collide Wednesday night at Gordon and Casorso

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is co-chair of BCUMC. (File photo)
Kelowna’s co-chair of B.C. Urban Mayor’s Caucus mostly happy with federal budget

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Where the Easter Bunny originated and more