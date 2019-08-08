Car crashes into FortisBC pole in Kelowna

Initial reports say a driver could be ‘pinned’ in a vehicle

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter has confirmed only one vehicle incident involving a FortisBC pole.

Initially, firefighters receieved two separate reports of two vehicles colliding with telephone poles within blocks of each other. It is believed the location was misreported.

Firefighters say no one was injured.

ORIGINAL:

The Kelowna fire department is responding to two vehicles that have collided into telephone poles about two blocks from each other.

One incident is reported to be on McCulloch Road and Rose Road, while another vehicle crashed into a pole on Reid Road.

#Kelowna Crews responding to 3374 Reid Rd for a vehicle vs telephone pole — Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) August 8, 2019

It is reported that one driver is “pinned” in their vehicle.

FortisBC will be notified the pole has “been compromised,” firefighters said. The pole is still standing and the lines appear to be OK.

More information to come.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

