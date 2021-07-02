Two wildfires near Big White still burning, one out

The Hilda Creek fire is officially out according to B.C. Wildfire Service

There are now only two fires burning near Graystokes Provincial Park, and north of Big White.

The B.C. Wildfire Service confirmed that the Hilda Creek fire is officially out, leaving two other major fires in the area.

The Long Loch fire, caused by lightning, is still classified as out of control and is six hectares in size. The service said they have 18 firefighters assigned to fight that fire. This fire has shrunk back since yesterday (July 1), when it was registered at 100 hectares.

The Derickson Lake fire is also still classified as out of control and is 1,300 hectares. This fire has also been classified as being caused by a person.

The smoke from these fires is not only affecting air quality in Central Okanagan, but it’s also making it difficult to accurately track and measure each fire.

