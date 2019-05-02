The fires are 16 km apart from each other and the B.C. Wildfire Services are making good progress on both. (BC Wildfire)

Two wildfires near Merritt under control by B.C. Wildfire

Both fires were discovered May 1 and B.C. Wildfire Services are making good progress

Two person-caused wildfires have been identified by BC Wildfire and crews are making good progress.

The first wildfire spans 16 hectares and was discovered Wednesday, May 1 near the Merritt Spences Bridge Highway on Moses Bent Road. The fire was attended by 10 firefighters on Wednesday and six firefighters on Thursday.

Firefighters are supporting the Lower Nicola Indian Band in controlling the fire, there is no threat to people or property.

The second wildfire, also discovered May 1, is approximately 16 kilometres south of the first near the Kettle Valley Rail Trail. It is nearly the size of two football fields and fire crews are making good progress in controlling it as well.

The fire was attended by three firefighters on Wednesday and six firefighters on Thursday. Again there is no threat to people or property according to the wildfire service.

Previous story
Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident
Next story
Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Just Posted

RCMP seek help to identify fraud suspect

Kelowna RCMP are hoping to identify a fraud suspect. A wallet was… Continue reading

Vancouver-based meal kit service coming to the Okanagan

Fresh Prep will be available to Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton residents as of May 6

Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

DropBike said it will not return in 2019

Okanagan residents win in BC Children’s Hospital Lottery

Summerland resident wins grand prize; West Kelowna resident wins 50/50 draw

Road design not considered a factor in recent accidents on Highway 97

Highway north of Summerland has had numerous road closures and delays

Kelowna concerned ‘out of control’ gas prices as online petition launched to cut taxes

Premier John Horgan said taxes aren’t the reason for cost increases

Overhead sign damaged in Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

The incident occured near Highway 23S junction

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

Air Canada grants ‘small concession’ for Okanagan flight schedules

Air Canada announced revised flight schedule to previuosly announced changes

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

We for She event inspires Penticton students to lead bold careers

Student organizers say it’s important for youth to learn about inequality to change society

Okanagan war memorial vandalized

Someone defaced and removed letters from B.C. Dragoons plaques in Vernon’s Linear Park

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Most Read