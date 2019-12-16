Sicamous RCMP arrested two youth after a woman said she was shot with a pellet gun.

Two youths arrested by Sicamous RCMP after woman allegedly shot with pellet gun

Police recommending charges including reckless discharge of firearm, assault with a weapon

The Sicamous RCMP arrested two teenagers after a woman reported being shot in the head with a pellet gun.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, shortly after noon, Sicamous RCMP were notified that a 32-year-old woman had been hit in the back of the head with a pellet as she was shovelling snow at her Hillier Road home.

The victim told police she witnessed two youth going into a nearby home after she’d been hit by the pellet.

Read More: Salmon Arm women’s experience teaching soccer in Kenya subject of documentary

Read More: Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

Police arrested two youth, ages 14 and 15, and are recommending charges of assault with a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm and mischief. Both youth are Sicamous residents. Police also located and seized a pellet rifle.

It is believed a pellet also broke a window of a vehicle parked near where the victim was shovelling.

Read More: Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

Read More: In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The youth were released to their guardians on a promise to appear for a Feb. 4, 2020 court date. Sgt. Murray McNeil said the charges haven’t been formally submitted to Crown counsel yet, but they will be in the near future.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP confirm death at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna
Next story
Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP confirm death at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Kelowna provisional budget approved with 4.15 % increase, 11 new cops

The increase amounts to $86 a year, or $7.17 per month, for an average single-detached home

Sentencing begins for former West Kelowna high school teacher who had sexual relations with student

Bradley Furman pled guilty to several charges, including sexual assault and luring a child under 18

Boil water notice lifted for many Westside residents

Notice was issued by RDCO last week due to a water line break

More lug nuts loosened on vehicles in West Kelowna

This is the fourth reported incident in the Okanagan since the spring

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

Okanagan library use on the rise

Borrowed eBooks and eAudio materials jump 47 per cent in three years

Two youths arrested by Sicamous RCMP after woman allegedly shot with pellet gun

Police recommending charges including reckless discharge of firearm, assault with a weapon

Revelstoke RCMP seeking public’s help in finding stolen trailer and sleds

The items were stolen last night

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

New Indigenous court coming to Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Most Read