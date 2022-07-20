U-Haul lands in Vernon yard

A U-Haul left Okanagan Landing Road hitting a tree Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)A U-Haul left Okanagan Landing Road hitting a tree Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
A U-Haul left Okanagan Landing Road hitting a tree Wednesday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The driver of a U-Haul was taken to hospital after the truck landed in a yard Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle went off Okanagan Landing Road shortly before 2 p.m. July 20, approximately one kilometre past the Vernon Yacht Club.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect the 8200 block.

Home owner Beth Ordman was in a virtual business meeting when, “the whole house shook.”

The maple tree in her yard suffered significant damage, while the driver is reportedly OK but taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for observation.

READ MORE: City of Vernon conducts survey on new short-term rental rules

READ MORE: Vernon sani-dump station moving to Okanagan Landing

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashTransportationVernon

Previous story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson calls for oversight of municipal jails after detainee left screaming in pain

Just Posted

An investigation by Kamloops RCMP and B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit prevented the Throttle Lockers gang from establishing a clubhouse in Kamloops. (Courtesy of Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia)
Joint investigation stops Hells Angels ‘support club’ from expanding into Kamloops

Paul's Tomb is located on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Marine rescue after CPR performed at Okanagan Lake beach

Water main replacement starting July 25 will close a section of Clement Avenue between Ellis and Richter streets until the end of August.
Closures for Kelowna’s Clement Avenue begin July 25

(Contributed)
It’s a party in downtown Kelowna