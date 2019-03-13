U.S. hotel apologizes for discriminating against Trump supporters

Members of We Build The Wall were looking to stay at the Detroit Foundation Hotel

A Detroit hotel has apologized to a group trying to raise money to build a wall along the border with Mexico after the group accused the hotel of discriminating against its members because they are supporters of President Donald Trump.

Members of We Build The Wall were looking to stay at the Detroit Foundation Hotel because it is close to the Cobo Center, where the Florida-based group plans to hold an event Thursday featuring former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, veteran Brian Kolfage and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, said Jennifer Lawrence, a spokeswoman for the non-profit.

READ MORE: Manafort given more than 3.5 years of extra prison time

The hotel initially offered the group a discounted rate for booking more than 20 rooms, but later withdrew the offer after the organization provided the names of its members who planned to stay there, Lawrence said. The group was encouraged to book rooms individually.

“They didn’t want us there because we’re Trump supporters and conservatives,” Lawrence said.

The hotel said the decision to rescind the discount was “unauthorized” and that it is taking steps to fix the situation, including re-extending the discounted offer to the group.

“The Foundation Hotel does not discriminate against guests based on race, creed, colour, ethnicity, national origin, religion, political affiliation, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, age, physical or mental ability, veteran status, and marital status,” the hotel said in a statement. “The hotel was built on the very premises of being inclusive and serving the community in all ways it can.”

READ MORE: Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Lawrence said the organization has booked accommodations at another hotel.

Air Force veteran and triple amputee Kolfage, 37, started a GoFundMe page in December to raise money for Trump’s wall before launching the We Build The Wall non-profit.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police watchdog called in after man dies in Kamloops holding cell
Next story
Park upgrades cause Rutland May Days to move

Just Posted

Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

RCMP, the power of social media credited with the return of Atlas

Check your flight: Kelowna flights may be scuttled with grounding of the Max 8

Check the status of your flight before arriving, work directly with the airline to rebook

The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

Kelowna’s own, The Carbons will drop new single on Friday

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds expected

Warmer weather and sunshine is predicted this weekend.

Mission Group begins construction of Brooklyn at Bernard Block

Ground-Breaking ceremony marks the start of revitalizing the old Bargain Shop site

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Netflix says Lac-Megantic footage will be removed from ‘Bird Box’ movie

The company had until now refused to edit the film to remove the images of the disaster

Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. elementary school rankings

Similar to last year’s trend, 14 out of 20 improved schools in the province were public

Liberal MPs shut down SNC committee before vote on recalling Wilson-Raybould

Opposition MPs were incensed, leaping to their feet and shouting out epithets like ‘shame,’ ‘coverup’ and ‘despicable!’

Most Read