Graffiti on two sides of a boulder in Death Valley National Park is from 2019 and 2020, marked “Steve & Lacy”. The National Parks Service is seeking a man from Grand Forks, B.C., in connection with the graffiti. (US National Parks Service)

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

On a trip through the hellishly harsh Death Valley National Park in early 2020, Steve and Lacy allegedly left an illegal stamp on the desert in California.

According to a press release from the United States’ National Parks Service (NPS), rangers suspect an individual from Grand Forks, B.C., was involved in vandalizing rock faces, buildings and other infrastructure with graffiti that reads in part “Steve & Lacy.” The messages left indicate that the individual visited the park during lunar eclipses in January 2019 and 2020.

Rangers believe the individual travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an event called King of the Hammers – an off-road race in Johnson Valley, Cali. Graffiti and other forms of damage to parks are illegal, and the “Steve & Lacy” tag was found on at least five different sites within the park.

“It is heartbreaking to see treasures like Death Valley National Park get damaged by intentional acts such as these,” said Supt. Mike Reynolds in a release. “We ask park visitors to help us find those who should be held responsible, and thank hard working park rangers for efforts to prevent further damage.”

The NPS says that the most recent tags in Death Valley are linked to graffiti incidents that occurred last year.

The park’s rangers are asking the public for help in their investigation. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB). Their tip line can be reached via call or text at: 888-653-0009; online at www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip,” or emailed to nps_isb@nps.gov.

National parks in the United States and Canada are closed right now due to COVID-19, but public areas are still being monitored.

@jensenedw
Jensen.edwards@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Layoffs possible, but not ‘necessary’ right now: Kelowna mayor
Next story
Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Just Posted

COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

Ballet Kelowna feeling the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns

CEO said dancers are channeling efforts, energy to keeping community active

Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

Layoffs possible, but not ‘necessary’ right now: Kelowna mayor

‘I think that there is that likelihood as this continues,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Okanagan Indian Band to build $900K cultural arbor

OKIB received a government grant covering 75 per cent of the project, to be completed in October

Hear2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

North Okanagan online to isolate and create

Grant gives groups creative outlet to bring community together

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

High traffic volumes observed at Campbell Mountain Landfill

Facility near Penticton has been busy during COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Most Read