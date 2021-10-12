Mexican security officers open the main gate of the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, after its partial reopening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A new trilateral poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive into the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

Mexican security officers open the main gate of the international border bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, after its partial reopening Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. A new trilateral poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive into the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano

U.S. residents fear reopened Mexican border more than Canadian one, poll suggests

Leger finds 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border

A new poll suggests U.S. residents are far more worried about reopening the land border with Mexico than they are about letting Canadians drive south.

The poll, conducted by Leger for the University of Manitoba and Metropolis North America, found just 29 per cent of U.S. respondents were fearful about the Canada-U.S. border.

By comparison, 52.2 per cent of the survey’s 3,714 American participants said they were very or somewhat worried about relaxing land travel restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico.

Non-essential land travel into the U.S. has been prohibited since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Those restrictions, which have been renewed on a monthly basis ever since, are scheduled to expire Oct. 21.

Canada began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents to cross the land border in August.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Should Ottawa be making a bigger fuss about Canada-U.S. border restrictions?

Coronavirustravel

Previous story
Multiple South Okanagan elementary schools report COVID-19 exposures
Next story
VIDEO: Dory, pup born to seal hit by boat, ready to be released into the wild

Just Posted

Data from Interior Health’s list of exposures reveal that out of 44 schools in SD23, 12 schools still have potential exposure events. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Potential COVID-19 exposures listed for 15 Central Okanagan schools

Lake Country’s Block One Restaurant at 50th Parallel Winery has been named as one of the top 100 locations in Canada for outdoor dining in the first list compiled by opentable.com. (OpenTable photo)
Okanagan restaurants featured in outdoor dining top 100 list

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Morning kitchen fire doused by Kelowna crews

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna parks wind down for the winter