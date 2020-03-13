UBC Okanagan and YMCA continue free health assessment testing

Long-term fitness expert, Serena, now at Kelowna Downtown Y, coaches a client on weight lunges. Health coaching aims to help individuals start and stick with an exercise routine best suited to their lifestyle and is included with YMCA memberships. - Credit: Contributed

Managing health and wellbeing will be the main focus for UBC Okanagan and the YMCA with free scheduled health assessments in local communities.

Two free Health Assessment Days come on March 13 and March 22 as the UBCO and YMCA partnership aims to provide convenient and immediate feedback on how to improve health in adults over 18.

“Health is one of our most prized possessions, yet many of us let it fall to the wayside with the hustle and bustle of daily life,” said researcher Corliss Bean.

“These assessments can become a routine part of maintaining good health and are a good reminder for us to take time for ourselves and focus on what is most important.”

The assessments will measure a variety of basic questions about diet, exercise, sleep, medical history and lifestyle factors while testing blood pressure, cardiovascular endurance, flexibility and more.

A tailored report will be given to help participants improve their health and mitigate risks.

“Knowledge is power when it comes to our health, and we know that health assessments enable people to make informed decisions about their overall well-being,” said Corliss.

