UBC Okanagan celebrates 2019 convocation

UBC Okanagan graduates are set to celebrate the end of their academic journey at convocation this weekend.

More than 1,725 students will cross the stage for their undergraduate degrees, while 215 students will receive their master’s degree and 40 will be awarded their doctorates.

“This year’s UBC Okanagan graduating class goes out into a world where sweeping changes are happening,” says Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal.

“From geopolitics and the environment to the nature of work itself, rapid and radical change is all around us. As UBC graduates, we know our students have the intellectual tools to thrive in the face of change.”

Three honorary degrees will be awarded at convocation as well, recognizing the theme of innovation, excellence and making a difference at UBC Okanagan.

Lewis Kay, Dr. William Carpentier and Beckie Scott will be awarded honorary degrees and join UBC Okanagan’s 2019 graduating class.

Kay will receive a doctor of science. He is professor of molecular genetics, biochemistry and chemistry at the University of Toronto and a senior scientist at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.

Dr. Carpentier well be awarded a doctor of science. An alumnus of UBC Faculty of Medicine, he was the flight surgeon for NASA’s Apollo 11 crew.

Olympic gold medalist Scott will be presented with a doctor of laws honorary degree. The 11-year member of Canada’s cross-country ski team and three-time Olympian is recognized for advocacy for drug-free sport. She currently serves as char of the World Anti-Doping Agency Athlete Committee.

Ryan Hoiland, Gabriel Dix, Victoria Scotney, Tyler Tronnes, Ethan McKoen, Evan Berg, Janelle Smuin, Zachary Bingley, Elyse Acheson and Alexander Garner will be recognized as the 2019 heads of class.

The convocation celebrations begin June 6.

