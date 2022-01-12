UBC Okanagan delays in-person classes as Omicron spreads

In-person teaching and learning will be placed on hold until Feb. 7

UBC Okanagan will be continuing to deliver the majority of programs online until Feb. 7.

Prior to the winter break, on Dec. 22, UBC decided it would delay the majority of in-person classes until Jan. 24, with in-person learning continuing for some programs.

However, due to the increasing concern around the spreading Omicron variant, UBC is extending the delay into next month.

President of UBC Santa J. Ono stated the decision was made in consultation with the deans on both campuses, academic heads and directors, student leadership, union groups and associations.

“We recommend that all students plan to be on campus early in February, so they can be ready for the start of in-person teaching and learning. We are also in the process of continuity planning for the potential impact of the Omicron variant on our employees, and any associated demands on the university’s testing capacity,” Ono explained.

Both UBC campuses remain open including student housing, student services, and all libraries. Student services continue to be offered, both in-person and online as well as research and scholarship activities.

