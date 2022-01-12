(File photo)

(File photo)

UBC Okanagan delays in-person classes as Omicron spreads

In-person teaching and learning will be placed on hold until Feb. 7

UBC Okanagan will be continuing to deliver the majority of programs online until Feb. 7.

Prior to the winter break, on Dec. 22, UBC decided it would delay the majority of in-person classes until Jan. 24, with in-person learning continuing for some programs.

However, due to the increasing concern around the spreading Omicron variant, UBC is extending the delay into next month.

President of UBC Santa J. Ono stated the decision was made in consultation with the deans on both campuses, academic heads and directors, student leadership, union groups and associations.

“We recommend that all students plan to be on campus early in February, so they can be ready for the start of in-person teaching and learning. We are also in the process of continuity planning for the potential impact of the Omicron variant on our employees, and any associated demands on the university’s testing capacity,” Ono explained.

Both UBC campuses remain open including student housing, student services, and all libraries. Student services continue to be offered, both in-person and online as well as research and scholarship activities.

READ MORE: 11 LifeLabs locations close temporarily, 5 shorten hours due to Omicron spread

READ MORE: Provinces clamour for rapid tests while feds struggle to deliver millions promised

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

COVID-19UBC

Previous story
Trucking company sues dead B.C. man for damages caused in crash that killed him
Next story
UPDATE: Vernon motorists asked to avoid travel: RCMP

Just Posted

The Outreach Urban Health Center in Kelowna is available to help people struggling with addiction (Photo by BLACK PRESS)
Kelowna saw record-breaking overdose calls in 2021

Kelowna-based Mission Group's rendition of its development at 550 Doyle Ave
Towers touted to become a “jewel-like” presence for downtown Kelowna

(File photo)
UBC Okanagan delays in-person classes as Omicron spreads

(File photo)
Community input, a new playground and more care units: West Kelowna council