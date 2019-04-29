UBC Okanagan hosts data science event

Everyone is welcome to the event to explore trends in data, science and artificial intelligence

Data is everywhere—and data analysis affects the way society approaches problems and develops solutions. Advancements in areas like data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning are changing the ways we learn, do business and get around.

In the Okanagan alone, more than 2,000 tech start-ups have launched since 2017, transforming this region into a technology hub.

Apurva Narayan, event organizer and assistant professor of computer science at UBC Okanagan, says the event is a great way to bring the community together to learn about the power of data.

“Data science is a crucial and growing field, especially in tech start-ups—and that’s a powerful position to be in,” said Narayan.

“If we applied the power of data analysis and maturing techniques like machine learning to tackle our planet’s most pressing social issues, we could have a transformative role in areas like improving mental health care delivery and increasing cancer survival rates.”

This free full-day workshop is an opportunity for community members to connect with UBC computer science researchers and learn about trends, challenges and tools used by organizations like Microsoft and Cisco.

This event is open to the public and free, but online pre-registration is required at 2019bigdataubco.eventbrite.com and will be held at COM 201, The Commons, 3333 University Way, May 3 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

