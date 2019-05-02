UBC Okanagan hosts digital media experts

Award-winning digital media storytellers and social media experts are coming to Kelowna.
UBC Studios Okanagan has lined up experts from today’s digital world to share knowledge at this year’s Digital Media in Education conference.
Emmy award-winner Michael Jorgenson and neurologist turned YouTube star Dr. Claudia Krebs headline the conference titled: Expanding the Power of Digital Media to Communicate and Educate.
A number of plenary and breakout sessions will be led by digital media creators and specialists. Workshops are targeted towards people who are involved in writing, production or who work as a digital media professional. Attendees can also take away tips from the number of presentations including the Social Media Workshop sponsored by The Social School.
The event is open to the public, register here.
The conference runs May 8 and May 9 at UBC Okanagan.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.