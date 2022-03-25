UBC Okanagan looking to turn climate plans into action

The campus community is participating for the first time in the Climate/Justice Teach-In

UBC’s Okanagan campus released its Climate Action Plan in December and is now calling on its community to make it happen.

On Tuesday March 29, the school will participate for the first time in the Climate/Justice Teach-In and will focus on how research on campus is contributing solutions to the climate crisis.

There will be two sessions, the first featuring concurrent panels of UBCO faculty and the second will introduce the newly launched Climate Action Plan 2030 while allowing for public feedback.

“Coming up with our Climate Action Plan is just the first step,” said Dr. Rehan Sadiq, UBC Okanagan’s Provost and Vice-President, Academic. “If we’re to have any chance at success, we must all embrace it and take meaningful individual actions to turn planning into reality. I hope this community teach-in will help us do just that.”

This virtual event is free and open to everyone. Advanced registration is required.

Climate changeGlobal climate action