UBC Okanagan associate professor Mary Jung

UBC Okanagan marks World Diabetes Day

UBC Okanagan researcher to discuss diabetes prevention programs

On world diabetes day, one of UBC Okanagan’s leading diabetes researchers will talk about prevention programs at a special event.

Associate professor Mary Jung presents Trials, Tribulations and Triumphs: Translating a diabetes prevention program from the laboratory to the community on Nov. 14 at UBC Okanagan.

Health officials estimate that in Canada, one in every four adults will have prediabetes by 2025. These people are at high risk for developing Type 2 diabetes, a chronic disease associated with serious health complications and premature death.

RELATED:UBCO researcher creates diabetes diet

Jung, who teaches in the School of Health and Exercise Sciences, says there are very few diabetes prevention programs available for people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. However, she says lifestyle modification, including a healthy diet and regular exercise, are twice as effective as the leading pharmaceutical agents in preventing the progression from prediabetes to Type 2 diabetes.

A Michael Smith Foundation for Health Researcher, Jung says a cost-effective community program is needed. During her presentation, she will discuss the challenges and successes of bringing her lab to the community. After her presentation, she is inviting people to accompany her and her research team on a diabetes awareness walk departing from Reichwald Health Sciences building at 11 a.m.

This event, organized by the Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention, is free and open to the public or people can attend via webinar. Register at: maryjung.eventbrite.ca

For more information about Jung’s prediabetes program, go to ok-smallsteps.sites.olt.ubc.ca

