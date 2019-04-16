Federal Minister of Public Services, Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr joined UBC Okanagan officials to cut the ribbon for new research facility at university. (contributed)

UBC Okanagan opens new spaces for community-engaged research

Nearly $1 million in funding led to the new facilities

The research into people living with chronic disease, physical disability and obesity is set to get a boost with the opening of two new community-focused research spaces at UBC Okanagan.

The new facilities, which were made possible with funding in part from the federal government, were opened along side Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility.

“By investing in institutions like UBC Okanagan, our government is giving Canadians the necessary spaces to train the new generation and bring together researchers and entrepreneurs who turn bold ideas into reality,” said Qualtrough.

“We’re giving science, and specifically data, the opportunity to inform policy on issues of significant importance such as disability and accessibility.

“This investment in science will allow the health and well-being of the local community and beyond to improve for generations to come.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan hosts bee talk

Located in UBC Okanagan’s Upper Campus Health Building, the research spaces were made possible by nearly $1 million in new funding; $723,567 from the Canadian Foundation for Innovation, $123,567 from the BC Knowledge Development Fund and $60,000 from the Frank C. Diener Foundation.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan study suggests ditching cheat days on diet

“Researchers at UBC Okanagan are undertaking meaningful and innovative work that will help make a difference in people’s lives,” said Bruce Ralston, provincial minister of jobs, trade and technology.

“The research done at the university will help develop new methods in health care and bring important benefits to British Columbians and Canadians alike.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan medical student makes difference for breast cancer patients

The research will be led by professor Kathleen Martin Ginis, associate professor Mary Jung and assistant professor Heather Gainforth from the School of Health and Exercise Sciences, and by Lesley Lutes, associate professor of psychology at UBC Okanagan.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. states released back into the wild
Next story
VIDEO: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Just Posted

Kelowna gearing up for 55+ BC Games

As spring and summer roll through Kelowna, the city is getting ready… Continue reading

West Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Daniel Snyder went missing April 15

The Alternator ArtMart vending machine set to launch

ArtMart will launch May 2 in Kelowna

Matt Andersen brings new album to Kelowna

The Canadian musician will bring his 9 piece band to Kelowna April 23

VIDEO: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

Motorcyclist involved in North Okanagan crash

Accident causes traffic delays for after-work commuters

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Check, mates: North Okanagan students make right chess moves

Trio of elementary students from Vernon and Coldstream win or come second at Kelowna event

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. states released back into the wild

The five southern mountain caribou were released north of Revelstoke earlier this month.

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

Okanagan woman recalls trip to ‘breathtaking’ Notre-Dame

Lumby couple visited legendary world landmark in February; cathedral damaged in Monday fire

Man shot during flight from Shuswap car wash pleads guilty

Kaymen Winter, 25, sentenced to two years for fleeing police officers in 2017

Most Read