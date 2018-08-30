UBC Okanagan students return to campus for a new school year

Students and parents will be welcomed by the Heat

More than 1,000 students are moving into campus residences Sunday, Sept. 2 starting at 8:30 a.m. Photo:submitted

Back to school brings a flurry of events to UBC’s Okanagan campus

It’s a busy few days as the campus welcomes new and returning students

Heat student athletes will be on hand to help new students move into residences, Sunday, Sept. 2.

The end of summer heralds a hive of activity as staff and faculty at UBC’s Okanagan campus gear up for a busy Sept. Two signature events on campus next week are student Move-in Day and Create.

In the matter of a few hours, UBC staff and student volunteers manage to move more than 1,000 new students into the eight different residence buildings.

Carloads of students arrive at Parking Lot H at designated times. As the cars approach the residences, more than 100 UBC Okanagan Heat student athletes will be ready to help unload the vehicles and carry personal belongings to a student’s designated dorm.

Once all the moving boxes are unloaded and students are settled in their rooms, parents are encouraged to attend Parent Conference, a series of information sessions outlining what they can expect during their child’s transition to university and introducing the various UBC resources available to students. Parents of students living both on- and off-campus should attend the information meeting that starts at 1:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.

At the same time, students will attend a mandatory meeting with their resident advisors. Topics ranging from financial information, student wellbeing, campus life, and academic expectations will be discussed with the students.

Before UBC Okanagan students hit the books this semester, they are encouraged to participate in Create, a daylong series of activities taking place Sept. 4.

Create is UBC’s Okanagan campus’ new student orientation program. The day is filled with orientation activities that are meant to set the tone for the academic year. The events are fun and informative, providing the newest members of campus details about the people, places, activities and resources available.

A welcome ceremony takes place in the gymnasium starting at 9 a.m. when UBC President Santa Ono will address the students. The morning concludes with campus tours, meet the faculty sessions, and Showcase.

Showcase, which takes place behind the University Centre building, begins at 1 p.m. Local businesses, not-for-profit agencies, on-campus clubs, course unions, and campus partners will be on hand to promote their services. Showcase activities also include a dunk tank, where some faculty members have volunteered to be dunked, a fire safety demonstration at 3 p.m. with the Kelowna Fire department, and a relax zone that includes games, food trucks and selfies with the UBC Okanagan Heat mascot Scorch.

