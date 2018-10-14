UBC Okanagan to host Kelowna mayoral candidate forum

The forum takes place Oct. 15 on campus

The four candidates vying to be mayor of Kelowna will be centre stage at UBC Okanagan on Monday, Oct. 15.

CBC British Columbia and UBC Okanagan are hosting a mayoral debate with candidates Colin Basran, Tom Dyas, Bobby Kennedy and Bob Schewe. The debate will be co-moderated with CBC Radio Daybreak South host, Chris Walker and UBC Okanagan political science associate professor, Carey Doberstein. The upcoming municipal election takes place Saturday, Oct. 20 across the province.

RELATED: UBC Okanagan student raises awareness about sexual violence on campus

It’s a great opportunity to learn more about the four candidates and where they stand on a number of issues. Questions will be welcome from the audience. The event is free and open to the public, but registration at KelownaVotes2018.ok.ubc.ca is encouraged. People can watch live on UBC Okanagan’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ubcocampus or listen to it on CBC Radio One.

CBC Radio shows BC Today and Radio West will also be airing live on campus, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on campus respectively.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College looks to reduce natural gas consumption
Next story
Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Just Posted

Rockets acquire right-handed centre, Michael Farren

Farren previously played for the Saskatoon Blades

UBC Okanagan to host Kelowna mayoral candidate forum

The forum takes place Oct. 15 on campus

Okanagan College looks to reduce natural gas consumption

The college’s natural gas consumption has dropped 51.7 per cent in a decade

Rockets fall to Tri-City Americans

The Rockets lost to the Ams on Saturday night

Kelowna Rockets defeat Tri-City Americans Friday night

Kelowa got a much needed win in and improve ranking

Find me my furever home

Frankie is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

B.C. brewery creates bread beer from food waste

The brew aims to raise food waste awareness and provide funds for the food bank

Dad files Charter challenge after B.C. bans kids from taking transit unsupervised

Adrian Crook is taking his fight to B.C. Supreme Court

B.C. VIEWS: Cast your municipal vote for sanity on homelessness

Thousands on waiting list while anti-capitalist bullies get priority

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Police investigate alleged arson at Toronto hotel housing asylum seekers

Police believe the fire was started intentionally, but they have not spelled out a possible motive

Doctors to debate medical pot as more patients expected to ask for prescriptions

Marijuana will be legal in Canada on Oct. 17

Sutton sparks B.C. Lions to 26-21 win over Calgary

Victory over Stampeders lifts B.C.’s record to 8-7

Most Read