UBC Okanagan to host Kelowna mayoral candidate forum

The four candidates vying to be mayor of Kelowna will be centre stage at UBC Okanagan on Monday, Oct. 15.

CBC British Columbia and UBC Okanagan are hosting a mayoral debate with candidates Colin Basran, Tom Dyas, Bobby Kennedy and Bob Schewe. The debate will be co-moderated with CBC Radio Daybreak South host, Chris Walker and UBC Okanagan political science associate professor, Carey Doberstein. The upcoming municipal election takes place Saturday, Oct. 20 across the province.

It’s a great opportunity to learn more about the four candidates and where they stand on a number of issues. Questions will be welcome from the audience. The event is free and open to the public, but registration at KelownaVotes2018.ok.ubc.ca is encouraged. People can watch live on UBC Okanagan’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ubcocampus or listen to it on CBC Radio One.

CBC Radio shows BC Today and Radio West will also be airing live on campus, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on campus respectively.

