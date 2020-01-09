UBC president Santo Ono will be visiting Kelowna on Jan. 30 to talk about mental health

UBC president Santa Ono coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health

All proceeds from speech at Willowstone Academy on Jan. 30 will go to charity

A prominent university figure is coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health.

UBC president Santo Ono will be at the Willowstone Academy on Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m to talk about about his own personal journey through depression and bi-polar disorder.

“Suicide is a real risk for university-age youth and we need them to know they are not alone,” said Ono.

READ MORE: UBC president announces $100M in student financial support

Despite battling depression, Ono’s academic career has led him to be the first Asian-American president of the University of Cincinnati and a professor of biology at Harvard University. He also holds a PhD in experimental medicine from McGill University.

Money raised from the event will go towards Third Space’s Student Care Program, which provides clinical counselling services to UBCO students on campus.

In the last two years alone, Third Space provided around 2000 free counselling session to UBC Okanagan students.

For more information on the speech, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman
Next story
‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Just Posted

Kelowna woman in serious condition after being hit by Jeep

The woman was crossing Highway 33 in Rutland when she was struck

UBC president Santa Ono coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health

All proceeds from speech at Willowstone Academy on Jan. 30 will go to charity

Snow and -16 C temperatures expected in Kelowna over weekend

Environment Canada forecasts continuing winter conditions

West Kelowna searches for owners of two injured dogs

Three dogs were discovered wandering West Kelowna, two of them badly injured

Body found behind Kelowna Gospel Mission

RCMP and ambulance services were on scene Thursday morning

Urgent and primary care centre officially opens in Kelowna

The centre opened on Thursday and will employ 22 full-time practitioner positions

‘People are in shock’: Iran plane crash will reverberate across Canada, B.C. prof says

Death toll includes 63 Canadians, 11 of them British Columbians

B.C. judge grants bail to Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Cawston winery extends helping hand to Australia

Purchase a case of wine from Little Farm Winery and support those affected by Australian wildfires

U.S. launches investigation into Iranian-Americans held at B.C. border: congresswoman

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapa wrote that a civil rights inquiry has been opened

North Okanagan hit with 60 vehicle break-ins last month

RCMP urge vigilance after reports of stolen items from vehicles in North Okanagan in December

Health care access, cost of travel top concerns for BC rural residents

Interim report highlights concerns of rural folks when it comes to health services

Sex doll rental company takes up residence in Langley

The dolls undergo a ‘rigorous multi-stage cleaning process’ once returned

Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

Most Read