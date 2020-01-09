UBC president Santa Ono coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health

All proceeds from speech at Willowstone Academy on Jan. 30 will go to charity

UBC president Santo Ono will be visiting Kelowna on Jan. 30 to talk about mental health

A prominent university figure is coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health.

UBC president Santo Ono will be at the Willowstone Academy on Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m to talk about about his own personal journey through depression and bi-polar disorder.

“Suicide is a real risk for university-age youth and we need them to know they are not alone,” said Ono.

Despite battling depression, Ono’s academic career has led him to be the first Asian-American president of the University of Cincinnati and a professor of biology at Harvard University. He also holds a PhD in experimental medicine from McGill University.

Money raised from the event will go towards Third Space’s Student Care Program, which provides clinical counselling services to UBCO students on campus.

In the last two years alone, Third Space provided around 2000 free counselling session to UBC Okanagan students.

For more information on the speech, you can visit the event organizer’s website.

