UBCO student Grant Reiger and pro-life member Marlin Bartram have a discussion during a pro-life rally, Jan. 25 at UBCO.

Kelowna Students’ Union gears up for Right to Life demonstration

The UBC Students’ Union Okanagan president recommends help hot line to students

The UBC Okanagan Student’s Union is preparing students for the Right To Life Society’s demonstration at the end of the month.

President of the UBC Students’ Union Okanagan, Amal Alhuwayshil said that students will be able to avoid the demonstration easily and that a counter-protest has been organized by some students.

“As a campus we have to respect the views and opinions of others,” said Alhuwayshil.

She encourages students who may be disturbed or triggered by the graphic images posted on the society’s banners to access the resources on campus such: the UBCSUO Women’s Resource Centre, guidance from a Third Space councillor that is on campus, or a service being provided as part of health and dental plan for students called Empower Me.

The help line, that the students’ union has partnered with for a year is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and is confidential, culturally sensitive, offering services in several different languages and is gender and faith inclusive.

Students can request to speak to someone over the phone, in person or through video chat and receive counselling that they need immediately and without business hour restrictions.

“We launched Empower Me on campus so that students can turn to a councillor immediately,” said Alhuwayshil.

The Empower Me website cites that it can support students facing issues of any kind including; relationships, family care depression, anxiety, addictions, stress, work conflicts, and much more. The phone line also offers academic life services, such as life coaching, financial planning, and nutritional counselling.

The Right to Life Society has planned a two-day demonstration in the central courtyard adjacent to the flags and the Arts Building on March 26 and 27 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Students can access Empower Me by calling 1-844-741-6389.

