The cappella group consists of six performers (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

UBCO cappella group Beats set to perform in Lake Country

Group will be performing at Creekside Theatre on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Beautiful singing and sounds will soon be heard by many Lake Country residents.

A UBCO cappella group Beats have announced they’ll be performing their “Nostalgia” show at the Lake Country Creekside Theatre on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Get ready to be entertained at Creekside Theatre in 2020

The performance will feature a variety popular song covers from artists such as Michael Jackson, Aerosmith and Eurythmics. Attendees will also hear a range of drum and piano sounds created solely from the human voice.

“Starting out as a group of six friends who would get together to make a cappella covers of their favourite songs, the UBCO Beats have been the premier a cappella group of UBCO since 2013” said musical director Cole Blakely.

“They have evolved into an award-winning, internationally-acclaimed celebration of the human voice that incorporates visually stunning choreography and lively theatrics into all of their performances.”

Adding to their impressive resume, the UBCO beats have opened for Swiss Loop Beatboxer Martin Oliver at the Creekside Theatre back in 2018.

For more information on the show, you can visit the Creekside Theatre’s website.

Html code:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lake Country resident looks back at 50 year career with BC Tree Fruits

Just Posted

Samantha Venables: Combining fitness and community

She is owner of PACE Spin, located in the Landmark District

Lake Country resident looks back at 50 year career with BC Tree Fruits

Elaine Roseen’s starting wage with the company in 1969 was $1.50

West Kelowna council passes resolution to opt-out of spec tax

The resolution is part of continued efforts to have the city removed from the spec tax

Dr. Silvina Mema: Canada is the land of opportunity

She is a medical health officer with Interior Health

UBCO cappella group Beats set to perform in Lake Country

Group will be performing at Creekside Theatre on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

B.C. residents in Wet’suwet’en territory have right to police presence: Public Safety Minister

Nevertheless, Bill Blair said officials remain ‘very anxious’ for the barricades to come down

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

COLUMN: Extending Employment Insurance sickness benefits

One of the challenges, with so many different events occurring in Ottawa,… Continue reading

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Volunteers share amazing memories of Vancouver Olympic games

A decade ago this month, Vancouver hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics. Approximately… Continue reading

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Most Read