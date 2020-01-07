UBCO event aims to support Kelowna artists

Artists On The Line raffle kicks off at UBCO on Feb. 1

A local initiative aims to support artists in the Kelowna area.

University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) announced it’ll be hosting an “Arts On The Line” raffle at its Fipke Building on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 6:00 p.m. to help raise funds for art activities both on and off campus.

Among the raffle items are 100 works of art from local artists, UBCO faculty and students. One ticket for the event will admit two people and will also guarantee winning at least one piece of artwork.

UBCO will distribute the funds raised from the event and ten per cent of the proceeds will go towards a local charity.

The university offers a visual arts degree in the Okanagan that helps teach students about artistic media and visual culture.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit Eventbrite’s website.

