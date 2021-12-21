UBCO grads launch heartfelt campaign to support Kelowna General Hospital cardiac unit

Venessa Thorsen and Tyler Woloshyn said the Cardiac Unit is often underrepresented in fundraisers

Two recent university graduates want to inspire people to show some heart during the holidays.

Venessa Thorsen and Tyler Woloshyn, founders of Students for Heart Health (SFHH), have partnered with Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) to fundraise for its Cardiac Unit.

“The Cardiac Unit is often underrepresented in fundraisers and is in need of support,” wrote Thorsen and Woloshyn on Dec. 17. “We have set an ideal fundraising goal of $10,000 and have already successfully secured over $5200…”

SFHH’s mission is to educate, advocate and fundraise in support of those with cardiac afflictions.

An online portal has been set up in partnership with KGH for SFHH’s fundraiser and it will be live until the end of January. Those interested in donating can do so at this link. SFHH also does weekly bottle drives and those interested in supporting that way can contact SFHH via Facebook.

Read more: West Kelowna says no to allowing alcohol at public beaches

Read more: Cozy coops: How Okanagan backyard farmers keep their chickens warm in the winter

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna