Columnist Joelle McKiernan shares the best methods to stick to your new year resolutions. (File Photo)

UBCO looking for great writers as part of annual Okanagan Short Story Contest

Deadline for submissions quickly approaching on Jan. 31

Do you have what it takes to be a great writer?

The deadline for UBCO’s 22nd annual Okanagan Short Story Contest is quickly approaching on Jan. 31.

READ MORE: Fiction writers wanted for UBCO contest

As part of the contest, UBCO is looking for adult fiction stories that range between 1,000 and 4,000 words in length. Stories much also be original and can’t be taken from novels, non-fiction articles, memoirs or screenplays.

Writers who place in the top three spots for their stories will receive a cash prize ranging from $200 for third place to $1,000 for first place. The first prize winner will also win a one-week retreat to The Woodhaven Eco Culture Centre in Kelowna.

In 2018, Kelowna author Brittni MacKenzie-Dalte took home first prize in the annual writing competition with her story “They Called Him Luke”.

Winners from the 2020 contest will be announced on Thursday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library in Kelowna.

For more information on the contest, you can visit UBCO’s website.

Html code:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Photographer Nick Clements captures Lake Country’s beauty
Next story
U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Fireside Festival nearly sold-out

This year’s festival features the Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Andrew Judah, Little Destroyer and more

Declaration to opt out of speculation tax nears for Central Okanagan residents

Declaration packages will arrive between Jan. 24 and Feb. 21 and must be completed by March 31

UBCO looking for great writers as part of annual Okanagan Short Story Contest

Deadline for submissions quickly approaching on Jan. 31

Kelowna curlers book ticket to BC Mixed Doubles Championships

Elsie Everst and Adam Cseke look to advance to national stage

PHOTOS: Photographer Nick Clements captures Lake Country’s beauty

Lake Country was ranked as having the fifth-best weather in Canada by Macleans Magazine in 2019

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

Viral Okanagan singer to serve up Moore music

Justin Moore to release new video starring opera singer mom

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

HERGOTT: Honesty in the courtroom

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Local Lizzie: Be kind, always

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Summerland Steam earn two weekend wins

Junior B team defeats Osoyoos Coyotes and Kelowna Chiefs

Most Read