The UBCO nursing gala will take place at the Laurel Packing House on Nov. 15. (contributed)

UBCO nursing students host gala for global health practicum program

The annual event raises money for healthcare in Ghana and Zambia

UBC Okanagan nursing students are organizing a gala evening of food and entertainment to raise money for the university’s global health practicum program, set to take place on Nov 15.

Each year, nursing students in the program have the opportunity to travel internationally and work with diverse populations. For the past decade, the students have offset the costs of this program by hosting a global gala evening. The Global Health Practicum is part of the students’ final clinical practice experience and provides an opportunity to practice nursing in another setting outside of Canada.

The 11th annual gala takes place at the Laurel Packing House on Nov. 15. The evening will feature live entertainment and a Casino Royale twist, providing opportunities to help raise funds towards healthcare and purchase medical equipment in Ghana and Zambia.

The event is in partnership with Okanagan-Zambia Health Initiative. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the three-course plated dinner begins at 7 p.m.

More information is available at globalgala.net

