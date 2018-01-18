UBCO professor awarded research chair for work with egg industry

Nathan Pelletier’s looking to improve efficiencies and reduce environmental impact of egg industry

Nathan Pelletier (centre) with (left to right) Marc Fortin, vp of research partnerships at NSERC, Tim Lambert, Egg Farmers of Canada CEO, Deborah Buszard, deputy vice-chancellor and principal of UBCO and egg farmer Walter Siemens at the announcement of an industrial research chair award for Pelletier at UBCO Thursday morning.—Image: contributed

An assistant professor in UBC Okanagan’s faculty of management has been awarded a prestigious industrial research chair by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

The award, for Nathan Pelletier, will aid his research activities focused on sustainability measurement and management, life-cycle thinking and resource efficiency, with a focus on the Canadian egg industry.

“I am passionate about the development of food systems that are environmentally sustainable, economically viable and that contribute to our health and well-being,” said Pelletier after the award was announced Thursday morning at UBCO.

“Achieving this in modern food systems requires considering food supply chains in their entirety, from the beginning of production to the consumer’s end use of a product. In other words, a truly holistic evaluation of sustainability risks and opportunities.”

Pelletier has collaborated with Egg Farmers of Canada since 2016 as their research chair in sustainability, exploring opportunities to improve resource efficiencies and reduce the environmental impact of egg supply chains.

Only a handful of researchers are awarded industrial research chairs from NSERC each year.

“We are very proud that Dr. Pelletier is doing his innovative work at UBC Okanagan,” said Phil Barker, vice-principal and associate vice-president of research at UBCO.

“His insights on sustainability and agriculture are benefiting industry, our community and the environment. This cutting edge and relevant research will have direct impacts on our region and also on global production methods.”

Barker called Pelletier’s work a wonderful example of the outstanding and impactful research performed at UBC’s Okanagan campus.

In making the announcement, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr highlighted the significance of the partnership and the research work coming out of UBCO.

“We know that partnerships like the one between UBC Okanagan’s Dr. Nathan Pelletier and Egg Farmers of Canada, supported by organizations like NSERC, lead to discoveries that benefit all Canadians,” said Fuhr.

