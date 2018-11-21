UBCO professor Mary Ann Murphy has announced she plans to seek the federal Liberal nomination in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. —Image: contributed

UBCO professor to seek federal Liberal nomination in Central-Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Mary Ann Murphy says voters in the riding are tired of “divisive, partisan criticism.”

UBC Okanagan associate professor Mary Ann Murphy has thrown her hat into the ring for the federal Liberal nomination in Central Okanagan- Similkameen-Nicola.

“I am excited to be in the running for this nomination. I hope to bring a fresh, optimistic, and innovative approach to federal politics for this riding,” said Murphy, who made the announcement Friday morning, the same day the Liberal Party of Canada’s B.C. convention started in Kelowna

“I believe that voters are tired of divisive, partisan criticism, and prefer to see their representatives exchange ideas instead of insults. This riding is ready for progressive change in 2019.”

Murphy has worked in private industry, government and academia with a variety of groups, including children, youth, families, seniors, businesses, not-for-profits and NGOs. She also worked at the United Nations in Vienna.

Murphy spent 10 years working for national consulting firms doing social research, urban and strategic planning and community and new town development. She is currently an associate professor at UBCO with a cross- appointment in aging.

A long-time resident of West Kelowna, Murphy has also volunteer service hours to veterans, families and organizations advocating for the needs of seniors.

She describes herself as steadfast in her dedication to improving the quality of life for all Canadians, with a focus on grassroots advocacy and social change through democratic processes engaging people of all ages.

“I am very passionate about protecting the Okanagan environment as linked to the safety, livelihood and growth of this region,” said Murphy.

“I am excited to bring my background as a policy advocate to the issues that the constituents of all ages in this riding care about – the economy, trade, climate change, seniors’ care, poverty and homelessness, health care and wellness, immigration and refugees, Indigenous relations, and the needs of youth and young families.”

The riding is currently by Conservative Dan Albas.

The next federal election must be called before October 2019.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school trustees ponder future of Rutland Middle School

Planning and facilities committee to weigh in on frustrating lack of progress

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Kelowna RCMP look for suspects of Rutland break-in

Police are looking for two suspects after man was found with blood on his hands and face

Work on revamp Rutland Transit Exchange in Kelowna now complete

The transit exchange and extension of Shepherd Road will open Saturday says city hall

Movie-making in Kelowna

Film crews will be shooting scenes around the city for a new movie until early December

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

Getzlaf lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over skidding Canucks

Vancouver now winless since Nov. 8

Pressure builds for B.C. to recognize physicians assistants

“We can make a difference and I think we’re being overlooked.”

Senators urge Trump to expedite congressional vote on USMCA

The 12 Republican senators are warning of the dangers of getting the trade pact approved in 2019

Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

Okanagan College ranks sixth in the province for open textbook adoption.

Bill just one tool to deter foreign interference in Canadian elections: Gould

Bill C-76 is just one means to deter outside interference in Canadian elections

Investigation into B.C. legislature officers began in January

RCMP brought in months after former prison administrator started

Legal challenge filed over high-stakes competition to design $60B warships

The federal government had originally said it wanted a “mature design” for its new warship fleet, which was widely interpreted as meaning a vessel that has already been built and used by another navy.

‘There has to be accountability’: victims of sterilization demand action

Morningstar Mercredi says she woke up from a surgery at 14 and immediately broke down when she discovered the baby she once felt inside of her was gone.

Most Read