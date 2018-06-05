UBCO research team Crowdfunds for answers about gut health

The team hopes to raise $25,000 to find answers about the rise in celiac disease

A research team at UBCO is crowdfunding their latest project to decipher the link between the desiccation of wheat before harvest with RoundUp and the increasing gut issues.

The research team is made up of first-year masters student Jacqueline Barnett, and a team of researchers where they are launching the first Crowdfunded research campaign in UBC history.

“A lot of people have concerns over the use of RoundUp in desiccation so what it does is essentially they apply these chemicals to the wheat prior to harvest because it helps dry everything. The concern is that this could be leading to higher levels of RoundUp on our food,” Barnett said.

The team is hoping to find evidence about the practices in Western countries and says celiac disease has doubled in Canada over 25 years. The Glyphosate that is more commonly known as RoundUp is a topic that has been debated and Barnett believes the studies that have been done are funded by large companies that have vested interest in the disproving of any health related side effects to consumption.

“People don’t know what to believe, so we have decided to take the opportunity to crowdsource our funds so that we can let the science speak for itself,” Barnett said.

The crowdfunded research team has raised $3,230 and hope to reach their goal of $25,000 in July.

