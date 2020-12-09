A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

UBCO researcher calls for equal access to COVID-19 vaccine internationally

Developing countries need access to the COVID-19 vaccine too, Katrina Plamondon argues

As COVID-19 vaccines start to roll out, a UBC Okanagan (UBCO) School of Nursing assistant professor and researcher is asking the federal government to think globally and not just locally when it comes to protecting people from the virus.

Katrina Plamondon researches health equity at UBCO and has joined a collective call for Canada to support a temporary waiver to allow international production of vaccines and other health products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plamondon said intellectual property rights are protected by a World Trade Organization agreement, which will likely have a negative impact on the distribution of vaccines, treatment, and equipment, to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

There is a global call to waive certain Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules to ensure developing countries can also have access to COVID-19 vaccines, and so these countries can also produce vaccines, diagnostic tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) without the risk of violating trade agreements.

“News of promising vaccines sparked optimism for light at the end of a pandemic tunnel… the TRIPS waiver is important because access to vaccines everywhere is determined by accessibility and affordability,” Plamondon said.

“Some countries can afford to purchase, others to manufacture—and many cannot. The TRIPS agreement empowers developing countries’ capacity to get vaccine to people who need it.”

Plamondon said the waiver is supported by the World Health Organization’s director-general, dozens of health NGOs, public health researchers, and international leaders, but is opposed by some countries, including Canada, the US, the UK, Norway, Switzerland and Japan among others.

She said that while Canada is committed to international and fair access to the COVID-19 vaccine, more can be done.

“In the fall, the Government of Canada announced that it would contribute $243 million help purchase vaccines for low= and middle-income countries. That is an excellent start and generous contribution from Canada,” she said.

“Canada can do more to leverage its influence as a middle power and our voice matters. This pandemic will not disappear if countries vaccinate their own population, leaving millions of people around the world isolated and without a vaccine.”

READ MORE: Stolen Lake Country ATM found in Kelowna backcountry

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stolen Lake Country ATM found in Kelowna backcountry

Just Posted

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
UBCO researcher calls for equal access to COVID-19 vaccine internationally

Developing countries need access to the COVID-19 vaccine too, Katrina Plamondon argues

Police have found the van that was used to steal the ATM from a Lake Country pub. (Kane Blake)
Stolen Lake Country ATM found in Kelowna backcountry

Kelowna RCMP said it was found in the 6700-block of Postill Lake Road

Kelowna philanthropists Kevin and Lisa Edgecombe raised $37,000 for three causes in Kelowna and Edmonton. (Her International)
Couple raises $37,000 for charities in Kelowna, Edmonton

Kevin and Linda Edgecombe hosted their annual 9Wine&Pie online due to COVID-19

Demolition has already started at 555 Fuller Avenue, Pathways Abilities Society’s original location. (Pathways Abilities Society)
Pathways Abilities Society’s historic location comes down

The society said they are shedding their old cocoon

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

One of the staff at Blue Heron Villa has set up part of her collection - including moving parts and lights - at the assisted living residence in Lake Country. (Contributed)
Christmas display lights up Okanagan seniors’ spirits

Assisted living staff member shares some joy with residents facing isolation

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond questions the NDP government in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
COVID-19 rapid test pilot program all B.C. can do now, Dix says

B.C. Liberals call for increased senior home testing

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Speedy Glass, and Apple Auto Glass, were part of the Drive Pink Campaign through their parent company Belron Canada, raising funds across B.C. for the Canadian Cancer Society to support women in their community living with breast cancer. (Contributed)
Okanagan glass shops install cancer funds

Drive Pink Campaign raises $9,000 in support of women living with breast cancer

Penticton paramedics took about 70 per cent more calls for drug overdoses in 2020 compared to 2019, Interior Health representatives told Penticton council Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton overdose calls see drastic increase in 2020

Overdose deaths, however, are down in the city

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has been very busy making Christmas crafts to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. As of Dec. 7, Jane had already raised more than $2,000. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm cancer survivor plunges into Christmas craft making to fund another girl’s surgery

More than $2,000 raised in a little over a week by dedicated nine-year-old crafter

Most Read