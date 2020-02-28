UBCO researchers create technology to help protect grapes from wildfire smoke

Spray could potentially be applied on farms across the Okanagan

  • Feb. 28, 2020 12:00 p.m.
  • News

University of British Columbia Okanagan researchers recently discovered a strategy to protect grapes from the detrimental affects of wildfire smoke.

With climate-change, this has become a problem for grape-growers globally because of increased temperatures.

According to a recent climate change report for the Okanagan, summers in the Okanagan are expected to regularly surpass 43 degrees Celsius in the summer by the end of the century which will escalate the risk of wildfires.

Forest fires have been devastating in recent years in British Columbia and winemakers are under a lot of pressure to solve the problem.

UBCO researchers have found that applying a spray made up of phospholipids decreased the chances of the grapes absorbing the smoky flavour.

Morning Start: How many grapes go into a bottle of wine?

“This strategy has shown potential in its ability to protect crops,” said Wesley Zanberg, an assistant professor in chemistry on campus.

According to Zandberg, when wine grapes absorb compounds from smoke, the grapes react by coating the compounds in sugar using their enzymes. This sugar coating masks the smoky odour and taste of volatile phenols until it’s released again by yeast during the fermentation process.

“Many grape-growers don’t have the means to pay to test their crops, so since smoke-taint can’t be reliably detected until grapes are fermented, producers have to wait weeks to know whether their plants are suitable or not,” said Zandberg. “Meanwhile, costs and risks mount as their crops sit on the vine.”

According to their research, smoke tainted grapes can have a more detrimental effect on winemakers that depend on local grapes since winemakers don’t have the option to buy grapes from the United States.

Although the results look promising, there is still a long way to go until UBCO researchers resolve the issue affecting grape-growers around the world.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate
Next story
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Just Posted

South Okanagan mayors put their BCHL jerseys on the line

Mayors of Penticton and West Kelowna make a “friendly” wager on the BCHL series outcome.

Central Okanagan school board members approve $50,000 loan for KLO modular farm

The garden will grow lettuce, kale and other vegetables once completed

Guilty plea withdrawn in West Kelowna murder trial

Tejwant Danjou’s application to have his impromptu guilty plea removed was accepted by the court

UBCO researchers create technology to help protect grapes from wildfire smoke

Spray could potentially be applied on farms across the Okanagan

Peachland to host International Women’s Day Celebration

The day will honour Okanagan women’s contributions to the land, water and their communities

It’s Treat Week at Kelowna’s BC SPCA branch

Get some treats and meet some furry friends

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Vernon dust factor nearly five times that of Kelowna

Road grit a factor in uptick of advisories

Study continues on Summerland’s perpetual slide

Slide in Paradise Flats area has affected Trout Creek for more than 100 years

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Salmon Arm RCMP, new immigrants get acquainted at police station

Tour of detachment provides opportunity to explore differences in judicial systems

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

New York performer can’t wait to bring Chicago to the South Okanagan

The timeless, award-winning musical comes to the South Okanagan Events Centre March 28.

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Most Read