The proposed research greenhouse would be located to the west of the UBCO campus on land the university now owns. —Image: Google Maps

UBCO seeks Kelowna council support for large research greenhouse project

University says plants grown in facility will help with research to aid B.C.’s agricultural industry

UBC Okanagan is asking Kelowna city council to support its bid to build a large greenhouse facility on agricultural land near its Kelowna campus.

According to city planners, the proposed 475-square-metre facility would support research on the campus that is expected to advance B.C.’s agricultural industry.

“The greenhouse will be used for propagation and growth of research plants, and will not include any uses that would not be consistent with normal agricultural operations,” says a report going to council Monday.

That means the facility cannot be used to grow cannabis, as that is prohibited on the site under Agricultural Land Commission rules.

“All research analyses will take place in existing laboratories on the main UBC Okanagan campus,” says the planning department’s report.

“The greenhouse will not be used for classroom, lecture or teaching laboratory, and no scheduled classes or teaching activities will take place at the greenhouse facility.”

To build the initial greenhouse, the university must get provincial approval to ship in 412 cubic metres of fill onto the site. The province will not consider approval for that if the city does not support it.

The proposal includes an initial 475-square-metre greenhouse building, with a fenced outdoor growing area of 256 square metres to start, with two possible future glasshouse additions, which could enable a further indoor growing area of 731 square metres. Additional outdoor growing activities will also take place on other parts of the property.

Access to the greenhouse would be from the main UBCO campus to the east via an extension of a driveway from the upper campus Health building.

The land in question, located off John Hindle Drive, was bought by the university in 2010. It was subdivided in 2016 as a result of the road dedication required for the extension of John Hindle Drive through the original parcel.

Of the 37-hectare total, approximately 26.2 hectares are now farmed with alfalfa.

Currently there are no existing structures on the site.

The area for the proposed greenhouse and outdoor growing space is not currently used for agricultural purposes, according to the report.

Council will consider the university’s request Monday at its first regular meeting of 2019.

Previous story
UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years
Next story
Sunny day in Kelowna leads to record breaking temperature

Just Posted

Sunny day in Kelowna leads to record breaking temperature

Kelowna has broken a temperature record today

UBCO seeks Kelowna council support for large research greenhouse project

University says plants grown in facility will help with research to aid B.C.’s agricultural industry

Peachland’s only medical clinic may close

The clinic’s medical director is retiring at the end of March

VIDEO: Syrian refugee opens Mediterranean food truck in Kelowna

After being in Kelowna for nearly three years, Raad Alhajjr started his own business

Search for snowmobilers turns into rescue in Myra Canyon

Heavy fog and treacherous snow conditions lead to pair being stuck until help arrived

Vernon product drops debut album

Jaq Havoq, aka Quinn Jones, now residing in Vancouver releases Time Well Spent

B.C. residents might be able to a glimpse of the ‘super blood wolf moon’

It will be the only total lunar eclipse to reach B.C. eyes this year

Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says

UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

How many iconic KFC buckets still exist in B.C.?

Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed

B.C. bridge operator job posting includes ‘exposure to abusive people’

City of Victoria seeks operator for the Johnson Street bridge

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind

Heavy snow has created a ‘high’ possibility of slides on south coast, Vancouver Island mountains

Are New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘selfish, incredibly intrusive’?

Parksville resident says her New Year’s Eve was ruined by loud displays

Most Read