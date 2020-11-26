UBCO substance use clinic goes virtual

The clinic is adapting the way it provides services as the pandemic continues

UBC Okanagan’s Problematic Substance Use Clinic has announced it will be shifting the way it delivers services to the community as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The clinic is now moving to deliver its services online.

Founded in 2018 by UBCO psychology professor and clinical psychologist Zach Walsh, the clinic’s mandate is to help Okanagan community members reduce the negative effects of drug and alcohol use.

Walsh said the physical distancing measures due to COVID-19 have made it a challenge for his team to see patients in-person, which was why they decided to provide their services in an online format.

“Evidence suggests that problematic substance use is on the rise during the pandemic; we’re trying to fill a crucial gap in our community for folks in need of support,” Walsh said.

He added that the virtual services will also help those who live in rural Okanagan communities, giving them access to the care they need.

“I want people in the Okanagan to know that there’s support available to help reduce harms associated with using drugs like alcohol, opioids and others, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We’re here to help, whether people want to cut back, quit or just change how they use,” he said.

For more information on the clinic and its services, visit the website.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

